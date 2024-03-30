Tragic accident in Sokoban claims two lives, injures five

Eyewitnesses reported that one of the deceased, a middle-aged woman, attempted to escape

A tragic accident in Sokoban, Kumasi, has resulted in the death of two individuals, with five others in critical condition.

According to MyJoyOnline, the incident occurred when a mini commercial bus, commonly known as a 'trotro,' experienced brake failure and collided with another bus.



Eyewitnesses reported that one of the deceased, a middle-aged woman, attempted to escape the accident by exiting the vehicle. However, as the vehicle overturned, she was crushed under it. The other victim, a lady, was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries.



Five other passengers who were onboard the vehicle sustained injuries and were also rushed to the hospital for treatment. The accident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by the deplorable road stretch in Sokoban, which has claimed several lives over the past year.

Residents, motorists, and commuters have been vocal in their calls for the road to be fixed, as construction works have stalled.



The one-kilometer stretch has become notorious for accidents, prompting urgent appeals for authorities to address the road's condition to prevent further tragedies.