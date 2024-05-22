Tragic electrocution at Konkonuru sparks outcry over ECG negligence

Many residents in the area now fear the dangers posed by faulty electrical infrastructure

A tragic incident unfolded in Konkonuru, a suburb of Aburi in the Akuapem South Municipality, where a 32-year-old woman, Diana Akua Appiah, was electrocuted due to an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) pole after torrential rains.

On May 13, 2024, while fetching water, Diana succumbed to the fatal electric shock, leaving behind three young children aged 12, 7, and 5,the Herald Ghana reports.



Eyewitness Collins Oduro recounted the harrowing moment when he discovered Diana's lifeless body in the rain.



Attempting to assist her, Oduro also received an electric shock, confirming the electrocution.



"Upon attempting to help her up, I received an electric shock when I touched her hand," Oduro stated.

Realizing the danger, he sought help and used a stick to move Diana's body safely. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead upon arrival at Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.



Another victim, Gladys Afoakwah, shared her distress upon learning about Diana's death.



"What greeted me was a harrowing sight. Akua lay lifeless, having been electrocuted," she said.



Gladys also suffered an electric shock while trying to help Diana. The community has been deeply affected by the incident, highlighting the urgent need for safety measures to prevent future tragedies.



Family member Kwame Afum expressed sorrow and called out ECG's negligence.

"The negligence of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the lack of safety measures on their electricity poles have caused immense pain to us all," he said.



Afum demanded immediate action from ECG to ensure the safety of the community and prevent further incidents.



Nana Addo Mensah II, the Konkonuruhene and Akupem Adonten Gyasehene, voiced his concern over the accident.



He urged for immediate collaboration between governmental agencies, such as the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Police, with ECG to address infrastructure issues.



Nana Addo Mensah II emphasized the need for proactive measures and public education on safety protocols during adverse weather conditions to prevent similar accidents in the future.