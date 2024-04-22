Tragic gas explosion claims three lives in Kumasi

The incident, which happened around 8 am on April 10, 2024

A devastating gas explosion in Sepe, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, has led to the deaths of three relatives.

The deceased have been identified as Hamdella Jibril, aged 37, Kenyeyiti Meena-Lla Adam, aged 5, and Rafat Huruna, aged 18. Another victim, Majid Adams, is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



According to a Daily Guide report, the explosion occurred when Hamdella Jibril, noticing a gas leakage from their six-kilogramme cylinder in the kitchen, took it outside to investigate.



Unbeknownst to Jibril, there was a lit coal pot behind the kitchen, which triggered the explosion, resulting in the deaths of three family members and injuries to another.



The incident, which happened around 8 am on April 10, 2024, initially went unreported to the police, and the deceased were buried by the family without notifying the authorities.

However, on April 19, 2024, an informant alerted the police, prompting an investigation.



Upon arrival at the scene, the police confirmed the deaths of Hamdella Jibril, Kenyeyiti Meena-Lla Adam, and Rafat Huruna, as well as the hospitalization of Majid Adams.



The trio did not die on the same day; Kenyeyiti Meena passed away on April 11, 2024, while Haruna Adams and Hamdella Jibril succumbed to their injuries on April 17, 2024. The family members involved in the incident have been invited to assist in the police investigation.