Transparency in electoral process has improved but mistrust of the EC is still there – CODEO

Albert Arhin

Albert Arhin, National Coordinator of the Coalition for Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has noted that mistrust in the Electoral Commission (EC) persists despite improvements in the electoral process.

He observed that the opposition often views the EC negatively, while the governing party supports it.

Speaking on TV3's Hot Issues on June 3, Arhin urged the EC to enhance its communication with political parties to build trust and transparency.



