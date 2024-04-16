Transport fare dispute escalates as drivers challenge Ministry's authority

The Association argued that operators in the transport sector are not "charity organisations"

The Concerned Drivers Association has dismissed the Ministry of Transport's directive to arrest drivers who charge unapproved transport fares, insisting that they will continue to charge the new fares.

The Association argued that operators in the transport sector are not "charity organisations" and must consider the rising cost of doing business.



David Agboado, the spokesperson for the Association, emphasized that transporters incur various expenses such as fuel, insurance, and vehicle maintenance, and they cannot operate at a loss.



He criticized the Transport Ministry for what he perceived as a lack of concern for the challenges faced by driver unions and accused the sector minister of negligence.



"We are transporters; we buy the parts, we buy the fuel, we buy the insurance, we buy the DVLA papers to work with, we don’t buy them to give them out because we are not a charity organisation; we are transport operators and profit-driven organisation," Agboado stated defiantly on 3 FM.



The Ministry of Transport had issued a statement advising the Ghana Police to arrest any driver who charges unapproved fares, stating that negotiations for fare increases are ongoing. However, there are reports that some drivers have already implemented new fares despite the directive.

In response, the Western Regional branch of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) announced a 20% fare increment, while the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana proposed a 30% increase, scheduled to take effect earlier in April.



These increases were attributed to recent rises in fuel prices and other operational costs affecting the transport industry.



The Ministry's directive and the drivers' defiance highlight the ongoing tensions between transport operators and authorities regarding fare adjustments.



The situation underscores the challenges faced by drivers in balancing the need for increased fares to cover costs with the government's efforts to manage inflation and consumer affordability in the transportation sector.