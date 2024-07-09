Treason felony: Barker-Vormawor asks High Court to Stay Proceedings as he appeals against ruling

Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Political activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has filed a motion seeking a "Stay of Proceedings" in the High Court of Accra as he appeals against a ruling by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh on May 27.

Barker-Vormawor's lawyers, led by Dr. Justice Srem Sai, are requesting the stay pending the outcome of their appeal, which questions the constitutionality of Section 182 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).



The appeal challenges the dismissal of their motion to refer the section to the Supreme Court.

Barker-Vormawor, facing treason felony charges, believes the trial impinges on his fundamental rights.



The hearing is adjourned to July 25.



Read full article