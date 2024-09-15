Trump safe after gunshots in his vicinity - campaign

Donald Trump

Source: BBC

Former President Donald Trump is safe after gunshots were reported near his Florida golf club on September 14, 2024.

Trump’s campaign confirmed his safety, and the Secret Service is investigating the incident, described as a "protective incident" on X.



The White House noted that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been briefed and are relieved Trump is unharmed.

This event follows a similar incident two months prior when a gunman attempted to assassinate Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.



Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., mentioned that a suspect has been apprehended.



Read full article