Trump shot in ear in rally assassination attempt

The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt

Source: BBC

Former US President Donald Trump has been rushed off stage after gunshots erupted at a Pennsylvania rally in an apparent assassination attempt.

Trump was quickly taken away by Secret Service agents after being hit in the ear.



The suspect, armed with a rifle, was shot dead at the scene, while one bystander was killed and two others were critically injured.



The incident is being investigated as an assassination attempt.

President Biden condemned the attack, and global leaders expressed their shock and support.



Despite the violence, Trump remains a key contender in the upcoming presidential election.



Read full article