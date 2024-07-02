Trump win as top court deals blow to Jan 6 case

Trump’s comments on 6 Jan 2021, before the Capitol riot, are likely to be deemed official actions

Source: BBC

The Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Donald Trump’s presidential immunity claim delivered a partial victory for him, delaying a federal criminal trial until after November’s election.

Trump celebrated the decision on social media, hailing it as a triumph for democracy. The 6-3 ruling, issued by conservative justices, significantly impacts the federal case against him for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.



The court granted Trump immunity for official acts related to his constitutional duties, complicating the prosecution’s efforts.

However, it emphasized that non-official actions aren't immune, leaving some aspects of the case open to legal scrutiny.



