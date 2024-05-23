Tsatsu Tsikata to lecture at the CIR lecture series

Tsatsu Tsikata

Source: Daily Guide

The Chartered Institute of Realtors (CIR) and Chamber of Real Estate (CRE) are organizing a lecture series on Land Law in Ghana, featuring top legal representatives.

Scheduled for June 18th, 20th, 25th, and 27th, 2024, at the Africa Trade House auditorium in Accra, the series will cover various topics including property rights, land registration, disputes, and legal aspects of development projects.



The series kicks off with a lecture by legal luminary Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata on "The Real Estate Industry in Ghana and National Development."

The event aims to highlight the real estate industry's role in Ghana's development and provide insights into legal frameworks and regulatory changes in the sector.



