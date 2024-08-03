Turkey blocks Instagram after spat about Haniyeh condolence posts

The move coincides with Turkey declaring a day of mourning for Haniyeh

Source: GNA

On Friday, Turkish authorities blocked Instagram, citing reasons related to "national security and the protection of public order," according to state news agency DHA.

Users could only access the platform using a VPN.



The block follows accusations from Turkey's communications director, Fahrettin Altun, that Instagram had censored condolence messages for Ismail Haniyeh, the deceased leader of Hamas.

The exact reasons for the block remain unclear.



The move coincides with Turkey declaring a day of mourning for Haniyeh.



