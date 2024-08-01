News

Twifo-Atti-Morkwa NPP PC, 2 others remanded in Police custody

WhatsApp Image 2024 07 31 At 18.jpeg They are charged with conspiracy to defraud and false pretenses

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

Mr. Ebenezer Dwamena, the New Patriotic Party's 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Twifo Ati-Morkwa, and two others have been remanded by the Assin Kyekyerwere Circuit Court.

They are charged with conspiracy to defraud and false pretenses, following accusations of taking payment from a businessman without delivering a promised vehicle.

Presiding Judge Esp. Sophia Priscila Yeboah remanded them to allow the Police to consult the Attorney-General’s Office.

The defense questioned the court’s jurisdiction due to the high amount involved, exceeding Gh¢300,000.00.

Source: 3news