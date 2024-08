The officers were suspended on August 9, 2024, following viral allegations

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted Lance Corporals Philimon Agbevem and Peter Gbadagbo, who are accused of extorting money from a motor pillion rider in Accra on July 22, 2024.

The officers were suspended on August 9, 2024, following viral allegations.

They are currently under investigation and will undergo due legal process.



