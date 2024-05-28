Two-day extension of voter registration exercise enough – CODEO

Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO)

Source: GNA

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has welcomed the Electoral Commission's (EC) two-day extension of the voter registration exercise, initially scheduled to end on May 27, 2024.

The extension addresses initial issues such as machine breakdowns and mobile team absences.



Mr. Albert Arhin, CODEO's National Coordinator, affirmed that the additional two days should compensate for the early setbacks.

CODEO, which has been monitoring the exercise since May 7, 2024, also highlighted concerns about the misuse of the guarantor system by political party representatives acting as "guarantor contractors" for applicants, suggesting a need for better citizenship identification processes in the future.



