Two drown in Tubong dam

Tubong Dam in Tempane

The community of Tubong, situated in the Tempane District of the Upper East Region, was plunged into mourning last Saturday following a tragic incident where two individuals drowned in a dam.

Reports indicate that an 11-year-old boy drowned in the dam around 2 p.m., and a 30-year-old man named Pakinyedu attempted to rescue him but tragically met the same fate.



The man and the boy's father were conversing at home when news of the boy's drowning reached them. They rushed to the scene in a bid to save the child, but the rescue attempt ended in further tragedy.



Upon arrival at the dam's bank, Pakinyedu, who lacked swimming skills, jumped into the water out of desperation to save the boy but also succumbed to the currents.



The distressing incident drew a crowd of onlookers, with some residents shedding tears as rescuers recovered the lifeless bodies from the dam.

After traditional rites were performed, the two victims were laid to rest the same day around 7 p.m.



The dam, constructed by World Vision Ghana (WVG) to provide year-round water for agricultural purposes, had never experienced such a tragedy before.



Simon Moyom Laar, the Assembly member for the Tubong-Konkomada Electoral Area, confirmed the incident, urging parents to keep a close watch on their children to prevent similar accidents in the future.