Two face trial for allegedly extorting $6000 from US-based Ghanaian

Two young men from Keta in the Volta Region are currently facing trial before the Ho Circuit Court for allegedly extorting a total of $6000 from a US-based Ghanaian, Graphic Online reports.

Peter Awudi, 23, a painter, and Prosper Boafor, 19, a student, pleaded not guilty to sexual extortion when they appeared before the court on Tuesday, March 19.



A third person, Famous Nusese, alias Get Rich, said to be their accomplice, is currently on the run.



The court, according to Graphic Online, was told that on October 3, 2023, Awudi posed as Celestine Bedzra on Facebook Messenger, using a photograph of a beautiful lady, and sent a friendship request to the alleged victim, who accepted.



Awudi then started chatting with the complainant, and the chat turned romantic, with Boafor aiding Awudi by pretending to be a lady. They convinced the man to send a nude video of himself, which they forwarded to their accomplice.

The accomplice, claiming to be a blogger who intercepted the video, demanded a ransom of $1000 not to leak it.



The complainant sent $500 initially, followed by $300 for workmanship, through a mobile money transfer. The accused persons then made persistent demands for more money, eventually extorting a total of $6000 (GH¢72,000) from him.



The victim reported the matter to the Volta Regional Minister, who referred it to the police. The two accused persons were arrested on February 7, this year, at their hideout in Keta.



They admitted to the offence during police interrogation. The court granted each of them bail in the sum of GH¢100,000, with two sureties, but they were unable to execute the bail bond and were escorted back into police custody. The hearing continues on April 12.