Two female teachers die in fatal crash on Adukrom to Somanya road

Two female teachers from Yilo Krobo Senior High School have lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Adukrom to Somanya road in the Eastern Region.

The crash occurred Sunday at Akuni No. 2 around 10:00 pm when the victims were returning from the enstoolment ceremony of a colleague in the Kwahu area.



The accident involved three vehicles: a vehicle with registration number GV 1263-20 belonging to the Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly, a vehicle with registration number GR 459-21 driven by Bernard Owusu Agyeman with a Chinese national on board, and a Toyota Corolla with registration number GR 901-21 carrying the victims.



The deceased, a Physical Education teacher and a National Service personnel succumbed to their injuries on the spot.



A male teacher, who is in charge of the school’s cadet, is critically injured and currently receiving treatment at Yilo Krobo District Hospital.



The bodies of the deceased have been transported to the hospital’s morgue.



Witnesses report that the driver of the Abuakwa North Assembly vehicle attempted an improper overtaking maneuver, resulting in a collision with the Toyota Corolla.

The third vehicle also crashed into the scene.



The accident occurred a few hours after a convoy of President Akufo Addo was involved in a similar fatal crash along the Bunso to Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway while returning from Kumasi.



Mr. Kwesi Atta, one of the convoy’s drivers lost his life.



Several members of the President’s security detail, including close protection and police officers, sustained injuries of varying degrees.



The Public Affairs Director of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng, has described as worrying the high spare of road road crashes in the country.



He revealed that Ghana recorded a total of 4,503 road crashes in the first quarter of this year, resulting in 829 deaths and 4,955 injuries.