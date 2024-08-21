News

Two granted GH¢200,000 bail each in Kumah’s widow burglary case

LIlian WhatsApp Image 2024 03 10 At 12 Lilian Kumah, widow of former Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢200,000 bail to Adams Sanogo and Rabiu Falilu, charged with burgling the home of Lilian Kumah, widow of former Deputy Minister of Finance John Kumah. Sanogo, a trader, and Falilu, an SHS leaver, must provide two sureties each, including one public or civil servant.

They are accused of stealing over US$50,000 and various electronics from Kumah. Sanogo confessed to selling a stolen phone to Falilu, and both are awaiting trial.

The court has adjourned the case to September 3, 2024, with a manhunt ongoing for Sanogo's accomplice, Kwame Dunga.

Source: GNA