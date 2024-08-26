Two journalists lead arrest of Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining in Tano Nimire forest

The arrested individuals have been handed to the Asankragua Police Division

In a bold move against illegal mining in Ghana, journalists Okatakyire Kwame Affrifa-Mensah and Kwame Appiah Kubi have led to the arrest of three Chinese nationals operating unlawfully in the Tano Nimire Forest Reserve.

Their investigation, aimed at exposing illegal mining activities and associated corruption, uncovered severe pollution in the Tano River, blamed on these illicit operations.



The arrested individuals have been handed to the Asankragua Police Division for further investigation.

The journalists criticized local authorities for their inaction and vowed to continue their efforts until the illegal mining is stopped and the forest reserve is restored.



