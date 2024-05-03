Two off-duty police officers shot by gunmen at Trassacco

Menu ›
News
Fri, 3 May 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off duty Police officers on Thursday, May 2, 2024.
According to a statement by the police, the officers were shot while sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trassacco, Accra, at about 6:00pm.
"The gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike," the Ghana Police Service indicated.
The police futher stated that an intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing.
The gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike.— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) May 2, 2024
An intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested is currently ongoing.
Source: www.ghanaweb.live