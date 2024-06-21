Two persons who robbed Chinese Nationals, transferred Ghc30k momo busted

Suspects Eric Danso and Daniel Kwaku Owusu confessed to their involvement

Two suspects have been arrested for robbing Chinese nationals and Ghanaians near Jacobu, Ashanti Region.

The robbery involved four armed men who stole valuables and forced a Chinese national to transfer GHC30,000.



Esther Opoku, who received the transfer, was arrested and implicated her ex-boyfriend, Peter Boadi, as the mastermind.

Boadi, along with two others, is on the run.



Suspects Eric Danso and Daniel Kwaku Owusu confessed to their involvement. Owusu received GHC10,000, and Danso received GHC7,000. Boadi, believed to be the gang leader and armed, is being pursued.



