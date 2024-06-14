Two students arrested in connection with violent clash between NTI and SECTHEC

The riot began when male NTI students visited SECTHEC to propose to female students

Two students have been arrested after a violent clash between Nkoranza Technical Institute (NTI) and Nkoranza Senior High Technical School (SECTHEC) in Bono East, which resulted in eight injuries and damaged school properties, including police and instructor vehicles.

The riot began when male NTI students visited SECTHEC to propose to female students, angering SECTHEC's male students.

Police intervened to restore order, and searches for additional suspects are ongoing. Municipal Education Director Isaac Amankwaa announced that calm has been restored and a committee has been formed to investigate the incident.



