0

Two to stand trial for murder of Private Sherif Imoro

Sherif Imoro Ashaiman.png Private Sherif Imoro

Sun, 30 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick have been committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of 21-year-old Private Sherif Imoro in Ashaiman.

