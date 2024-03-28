Two unemployed men sentenced to four years for attempting to escape police custody

The duo had been arrested for stealing a motorbike and a goat

Desmond Ampong, 23, and Evans Sarpong, 24, both unemployed, were sentenced to four years in jail by a Tatkwa circuit court for attempting to escape from police custody. The duo had been arrested for stealing a motorbike and a goat.

According to a Daily Guide report, they pleaded guilty to charges of attempting to elude justice and conspiring to commit a crime. While in the police cell at Bawdie in the Western Region, they allegedly devised a plan to escape, attempting to create a hole in the cell's wall for their escape route.



Chief Inspector Juliana Essel-Dadzie, the prosecutor, informed the court, presided over by Hathia Ama Manu, that the complainants were officers from the Bawdie police station. Ampong was arrested for stealing a motorbike at Fahia Korbor near Obuasi, while Sarpong was apprehended in Bawdie for stealing a goat.



The suspects were detained in the Bawdie police cells for investigation. However, on October 25, 2023, at about 2 pm, the station officer heard an unusual noise from the cells.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that Sarpong was chiseling the wall to create a hole for their escape, with Ampong keeping watch at the cell entrance.



Both suspects were arrested, interrogated, and admitted to the offenses in their caution statements.