Tyrone Marhguy reflects on resilience and family support after overcoming admission controversy

Tyrone Marhguy emerged victorious by acing the WASSCE with an impressive 8 As

In the face of controversy surrounding his denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks, Tyrone Marhguy emerged victorious by acing the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE) with an impressive 8 As.

In an interview with Citi TV, Marhguy shared insights into his journey, emphasizing his unwavering focus on academic goals despite the rejection.



He stated, “I don’t know if it was supposed to [be], but what I told myself was that, that was not the time. Because I know that certain things can be changed. If you sit around telling yourself this and that, do you want to cry or what? That was one. And I also think that the support from my parents and family was very essential.”



Describing the moment he checked his results, Marhguy revealed, “At the point of checking, I was like maybe I should check this alone and then later I could process and tell them. But I could tell from the eyes that I didn’t even try."



“We kind of pride ourselves on the schools we went to, so they will come and tell you some guy from my school that Bencher got 8 As. So they came to call me and when I went, they were all ready and cameras were on.

“Even in the BECE, I kind of write the scores I think I will get and then hope to get because I wrote it. So to be honest, I got 7 As; there was a B somewhere, English,” he continued.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/FNOQ