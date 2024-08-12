U/E: 30 illegal miners arrested after massive invasion

The arrests took place on August 10, 2024

Police in the Upper East Region have arrested 30 illegal miners for invading the underground mine of Earl International Group Ltd.

The arrests took place on August 10, 2024, as part of efforts to curb a growing wave of illegal mining activities that have disrupted the company's operations.



The miners were among over 200 unauthorized individuals who infiltrated the mine at Shaft 2, levels 2 and 3, posing a safety risk and attacking the company's underground staff.

Earl International has called for support from local stakeholders to address the escalating issue.



Read full article