U.S. Embassy Ghana celebrates ten years of the Mandela Washington Fellowship

2024 Mandela Washington Fellows with Ambassador Virginia Palmer

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana has selected thirty-two young Ghanaian leaders for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship, with a strong representation from Northern Ghana.

These fellows, chosen from over 3,000 applicants, span various fields including health, climate change, and gender-based violence.



The Mandela Washington Fellowship, part of the Young African Leaders Initiative, aims to empower African youth through academic coursework, leadership training, and networking.

The program highlights the U.S. government's commitment to investing in Africa's future leaders.



Read full article