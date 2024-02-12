GJA's 10-month project is dubbed "Journalists for Peaceful Discourse"

The United States Embassy is collaborating with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on a 10-month project named "Journalists for Peaceful Discourse" to foster peace before, during, and after the upcoming 2024 general election.

The initiative aims to establish peaceful platforms within the media space, fostering impartial discussions on critical issues. Journalists from various regions are being trained to promote violence-free and credible elections, aligning with the theme "Promoting Peaceful Journalistic Media Platforms Ahead of Elections 2024."



One of the training sessions recently took place in Fumesua, Ashanti Region, gathering media professionals from Ashanti, Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East Regions. Representatives from key organisations, including the GJA, US Embassy, National Media Commission (NMC), Ghana Police Service, Electoral Commission, National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), actively contributed to the discussions.



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, GJA President, expressed optimism that the project would transform the approach journalists take in covering elections. He emphasised the importance of freedom of expression coupled with responsibility to safeguard the media space from abuse.



Concerns were raised about recent attacks on journalists during their duties, prompting a call for urgent action from relevant authorities. The GJA President urged the diplomatic community, particularly the US Embassy, to condemn politicians who attack journalists, serving as a deterrent to others.

Yaw Boadu Ayeboadu, Chairman of NMC, acknowledged the acceptable use of subterfuge in information gathering but cautioned journalists about potential consequences. He stressed the need for journalists to act with ingenuity and uphold principles of diligence, commitment, truthfulness, and objectivity.



Kelvin Brosnahan, Press Attaché at the US Embassy, highlighted Ghana's history of peaceful elections and transitions of power. He emphasised the fragility of democracy, underscoring the role of journalism in protecting democratic institutions.



"Supporting the GJA in combating election misinformation aligns with the U.S. Embassy's commitment to friendship, democracy, and the wellbeing of Ghanaians," he noted.