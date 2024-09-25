UAE surpasses Switzerland as leading destination for Ghana’s gold exports – Government Statistician

Gold exports also saw a 10% rise

Source: 3news

Ghana’s trade with Asia surged in the second quarter of 2024, with Asia accounting for over half of the country’s imports and nearly half of its exports, according to Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Annim.

China remained Ghana’s top import source, contributing GH₵12.3 billion (20.9%), while the UAE led as the main export destination with GH₵15 billion (23.3%).



Imports from Asia increased by 8.5% year-on-year, while imports from Europe fell by 7.5%.

Gold exports also saw a 10% rise, contributing 57.6% of total exports during the period.



