UCC, Morehouse School of Medicine, USA Strengthen Collaboration

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) and Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) have renewed their commitment to collaboration by building on their existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This partnership focuses on staff and student exchanges, joint research, and shared expertise.



During a recent visit from MSM, both institutions discussed future projects, including the establishment of a Centre for Transatlantic Slave Trade at UCC and a Prevention Research Centre.

The collaboration aims to enhance medical and allied health sciences, improve well-being, and bolster UCC's reputation as a leading global university.



