UCC: Vice-Chancellor's appointment terminated by governing council

Prof Johnson Nyarko Boampong 1 Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The governing council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has terminated the appointment of Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong as Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Boampong's four-year tenure, which began in August 2020, officially ended on July 31, 2024.

