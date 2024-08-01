UCC: Vice-Chancellor's appointment terminated by governing council

The governing council of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has terminated the appointment of Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong as Vice-Chancellor. Prof. Boampong's four-year tenure, which began in August 2020, officially ended on July 31, 2024.

Although his appointment was purportedly extended by two years, a notice from the governing council, signed by Chairman Professor Harold S. Amonoo-Kuofi, declared the extension null and void.



The council stated that the extension decision, made on July 28, 2023, violated the university's statutes regarding the renewal of the Vice-Chancellor's appointment.

The notice clarified that while Prof. Boampong's appointment as a university member could be extended up to a maximum of five years beyond retirement age, such an extension does not apply to his role as Vice-Chancellor, as specified in Statute 8.2. The council invited Prof. Boampong to apply for a potential extension of his term under the proper procedures if he wishes to continue.