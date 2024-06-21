UCC excels in 2024 Times Higher Education impact rankings

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked first in Ghana for its contributions to advancing good health and well-being (SDG 3) in its maiden participation in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, announced on June 12, 2024.

This global performance assessment evaluates universities based on the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.



In the 2024 rankings, which included 2,125 universities from 125 countries, UCC scored 75.8, demonstrating excellence in promoting global health and well-being.



The SDG 3 category assesses universities' efforts in advancing universal health coverage, reducing preventable deaths, and enhancing public health.



Additionally, UCC was ranked second in Ghana for quality education (SDG 4), which evaluates universities' commitment to ensuring access to education at all levels and fostering effective learning outcomes.

UCC is also the only Ghanaian university ranked for Life Below Water (SDG 14), highlighting its dedication to sustainable marine resource management and coastal ecosystem protection.



Globally, UCC ranked in the 101-200 band for both SDG 3 and SDG 4 and in the 201-300 band for SDG 14.



Overall, UCC was placed in the 601-800 band out of the 2,125 participating universities. This achievement underscores the university’s strategic investments in research and its commitment to the SDGs.



