UCC excels in 2024 Times Higher Education impact rankings

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been ranked first in Ghana for its contributions to advancing good health and well-being (SDG 3) in its maiden participation in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, announced on June 12, 2024.

