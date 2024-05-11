UCC graduates 1,868 teachers

The 1,868 graduands who pursued five-semester sandwich programmes in education

A total of 1,868 graduates of the Institute of Education of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) have been equipped with knowledge and skills to enable them to contribute towards the manpower development of the country effectively.

"We are confident that you have been empowered with knowledge and skills to enable you to make a positive impact in society, and the world at large," said the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Johnson Nyarko Boampong, addressing the graduands at the 11th Session of the 56th Congregation.



The ceremony saw 1,868 graduands who pursued five-semester sandwich programmes in education for the 2022/2023 academic year graduate.



The graduands were from the Komenda College of Education, Christ the Teacher College of Education, Presbyterian College of Education, St. Joseph



College of Education, and Wise Educational Complex.



According to Prof Nyarko Boampong, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the Trade Union Congress, the Institute ran special programmes for non-professional teachers in private schools under the Ghana CARES Obatanpa programme.



He added that the Institute donated books and stationeries to two public basic schools in Cape Coast as part of the Adopt a School Project.

The Vice-Chancellor further reiterated UCC's position as the topmost-ranked university in Ghana and West Africa and among the top 10 ranked universities in Africa.



He said the feat was unprecedented in any university in Ghana and gave an assurance that the University would continue to forge strategic partnerships in areas of its core mandates to consolidate its achievements.



The Chairman of the UCC Governing Council, Rev Prof. Harold Amonoo-Kuofi, congratulated the graduates for the well-deserved laurels.



He urged them to be worthy ambassadors of their alma mater and be guided by its core values.



Mr. Ernest Lucien-Marc, from Wise Educational Complex, Sunyani, the Valedictorian, was adjudged the overall best student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 3.941 and was awarded a laptop, an undisclosed cash prize and a plaque.