UCC honours 105 retiring, 18 staff in active service

Source: GNA

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) recently honored 105 staff retiring this year with a long service award ceremony.

The retirees, who served between 6 and 42 years, included notable figures like Mr. Jeff Teye Onyame, the Registrar, and Reverend Isaac Baafi Sarbeng, the Director of Human Resources.



Awards ranged from appliances to furniture.

UCC also recognized 18 active staff for their outstanding performance.



Vice Chancellor Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong highlighted the retirees' contributions to the university's growth and pledged continued support for their wellbeing. He urged active staff to uphold values of excellence and encouraged departmental nominations for future awards.



