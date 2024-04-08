UCC relocates taxi rank to facilitate school of Sustainable Engineering

This move aims to create a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has relocated a taxi rank operating at Science to a temporary place on the “School Bus” road. This move aims to create a more conducive atmosphere for teaching and learning at the newly-built School of Sustainable Engineering.

Mr. Jake Kakra Ewusie, the Assemblymember for the UCC Oldsite Apewosika electoral area, appealed to the university management to ensure that all agreements regarding the relocation are implemented properly.



He emphasized the importance of preventing any dissatisfaction among the members of the various driver unions operating on the university’s campus.



Representing the Cape Coast Metropolitan Coordinating Director, Mr. Joel Opare Asare, called on the taxi rank's leadership to ensure their members relocate to the new place and bring a master plan for their activities. He expressed gratitude to UCC for supporting the efforts of the Assembly.

During the inauguration of the new taxi rank, Rev Isaac Baafi Sarbeng, the Director of Human Resource at UCC, highlighted that the temporary taxi rank is well-located and spacious enough for additional ranks. It also includes mobile washrooms for the drivers. He reminded drivers to adhere to road traffic regulations on campus.



Mr. Arhin, Chairman of the GPRTU at UCC, emphasized the integral role drivers on campus play and assured compliance with directives. He urged the university to take measures to address floating drivers who do not belong to any of the driver unions.



Mrs. Alberta Yaa Graham, the Director of Consular and General Services, expressed gratitude to the taxi drivers for accepting the relocation. Also present at the ceremony were Major (rtd) Kofi Baah Bentum, the Director of Public Affairs-UCC, members of staff from the Directorate of Physical Development and Estate Development (DPDEM), and other senior members of the university.