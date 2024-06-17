UE/R: Paga SHS student escapes lynching over false ram theft accusation

Braimah was beaten by a mob allegedly led by the school’s Vice PTA chairman

A first-year student at Paga Senior High School, Fuseini Braimah, has narrowly escaped death after being mistaken for a thief while visiting a friend’s relative.

Accused of stealing near an uncompleted building, Braimah was beaten by a mob allegedly led by the school’s Vice PTA chairman, Michael Kandwe.



Braimah, later proven innocent, is recovering at Paga District Hospital.

The police have yet to make any arrests.



The school's PTA chairman condemned the attack and called for a meeting to educate the community. The Kassena-Nankana West DCE visited Braimah, emphasizing the need for justice and improved school security.



