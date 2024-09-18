UG Decides: SRC set to conduct election Sept. 18 despite interlocutory injunction

Menu ›
Wed, 18 Sep 2024
A circuit court has issued an injunction against the University of Ghana SRC election due to a dispute over the reinstatement of Maradona Adjei Yeboah (Guru NKZ). The injunction follows a complaint by student Joseph Asioh Mawuli, challenging the SRC's decision to reinstate Guru NKZ after his initial disqualification for non-residency.
