News
UG Decides: SRC set to conduct election Sept. 18 despite interlocutory injunction

Guru 615x410 Maradona Adjei Yeboah

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: 3news

A circuit court has issued an injunction against the University of Ghana SRC election due to a dispute over the reinstatement of Maradona Adjei Yeboah (Guru NKZ).

A circuit court has issued an injunction against the University of Ghana SRC election due to a dispute over the reinstatement of Maradona Adjei Yeboah (Guru NKZ). The injunction follows a complaint by student Joseph Asioh Mawuli, challenging the SRC's decision to reinstate Guru NKZ after his initial disqualification for non-residency.



