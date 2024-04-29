UG Team on working visit to Korea as part of GK-Impact project

The 14-day capacity-building trip includes touring some of Korea's major ICT research centres

Five faculty from UG, led by Dr. Llyod Amoah, Director of the Centre for Asian Studies, have embarked on a working visit to Korea as part of the GK-Impact Project.

The 14-day capacity-building trip includes touring some of Korea's major ICT research centres, participating in lectures, a workshop, a Ghana-Korea forum, and cultural activities aimed at promoting research, teaching, and learning driven by technology.



A highlight of the visit is the Ghana-Korea Forum scheduled for May 2, 2024, at Korea University in the capital, Seoul.



Other members of the delegation include Dr. Jamal-Deen Abdulai from the Department of Computer Science, Dr. Isaac Aboagye and Dr. Margaret Richardson Ansah from the Department of Computer Engineering, and Dr. George Acheampong from the University of Ghana Business School.



The GK-IMPACT Project agreement was signed on April 26, 2022, at the University of Ghana (UG) and with a grant of US$ 9 million from Korea through the Korea International Co-operation Agency (KOICA). The grant covers the construction of a building that will house facilities for Asian Studies and ICT Innovation and Research.

This project will allow many emerging start-ups interested in solving Ghana and Africa’s contemporary social problems by leveraging ICT, to benefit and safeguard the long term sustainability of this initiative.



In February 2023, an 11-member Ghana-Korea Impact Steering Committee and Project Management team was inaugurated. The team is to oversee the construction of the GK-Impact Centre of Excellence for ICT-based Start-Ups and Asian Research.



Members of the Committee include Prof. Daniel Frimpong Ofori, Provost, College of Humanities; Mr. Lloyd G. Adu Amoah, Director, Centre for Asian Studies; Mr. Peter Abalansa, Deputy Director, PDMSD; Mr. Sampson Owusu Afriyie, Director of Logistics; Mr. Francis Boachie, Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO); Mrs. Bernice B. Agudu, Director of Finance; Dr. Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba, Ag. Legal Counsel; Professor Bedman Narteh, Department of Marketing and Entrepreneurship, UGBS; as well as Mr. Kwame Ofori, Madam Gertrude Awumi from the Physical Development and Municipal Services Directorate (PDMSD) and Mr. Kwame Osei Yeboah of the Finance Directorate.



The partners for GK-IMPACT include KOICA, UNICEF and the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST).