UG final year student crashed to death in accident at Kasoa

A final year student of the University of Ghana has met his untimely death, while a motor rider is in critical condition after being crashed by a Tipper truck at Kasoa Krispo City in the Central Region.

The motor rider and the pillion are said to be brothers, came from Spintex to visit their sick mother who is receiving treatment at St Gregory Hospital in Budumburam.



While returning to Accra, upon reaching Krispo city, the driver of the tipper truck who was coming from behind them hit their motorbike and run over the pillion to death.



The incident happened on Monday, May 20, 2024 around 9:00 PM.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue while the surviving victim is receiving treatment.



The suspect driver has been arrested and assisting police investigations.