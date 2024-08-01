News

UGMC trains health professionals on effective trauma management

UGMC Mm University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC)

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: GNA

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) conducted a three-day intensive training program on basic emergency trauma management for health professionals, including physician assistants, emergency medical technicians, and nurses.

The training aimed to reduce medical errors and enhance participants' skills in handling emergency trauma cases.

Dr. Gladys Nuamah, Acting Head of UGMC's Medical Training and Simulation Center, emphasized the importance of this training in preventing medical errors, a leading cause of death.

The program featured simulation exercises, interactive sessions, and expert instructors. Future training sessions, including laparoscopy and advanced trauma care, are planned.

