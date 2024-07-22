UGSoL students attend National Security Law Seminar at Columbia University

Students from the University of Ghana School of Law (UGSoL) enrolled in the Master of Arts (MA) and Master of Laws (LLM) in National Security Law and Practice programs participated in a five-day seminar at Columbia University in New York, USA.

This seminar is part of UGSoL's international legal education initiative for its students.



According to a news release signed by Prof. Raymond Atuguba, Dean of UGSoL, the seminar aimed to familiarize postgraduate students with U.S. legal institutions, policies, and practices related to national security. It also sought to deepen their understanding of U.S. national security law and its interaction with international humanitarian laws.

Participants learned about U.S. security organization, surveillance, cybersecurity law, and military force use. The students appreciated the seminar, highlighting the valuable insights into U.S.



National Security Law, the balance between civil liberties and security, and the networking opportunities with experts and peers, which they believe will enhance their professional growth.