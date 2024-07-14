News

UHAS to confer honorary doctorate on Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Akufo Addo President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 14 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) will hold a Special Congregation on July 29 to confer an honorary Doctor of Science degree (honoris causa) on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live