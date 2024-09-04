UK: 4 Ghanaians caught with £4.5M cannabis hidden in gari sacks

The men will be sentenced on October 18

Four men have been found guilty of smuggling £4.5 million worth of cannabis from Ghana to south Essex.

The drugs, hidden in sacks of Gari powder, were discovered in a shipping container at Tilbury Docks by border force officers following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.



The men—Daniel Yeboah, Kristoffen Baidoo, Kwaku Bonsu, and Edward Adjei—were arrested after the container arrived at an industrial yard in north London.

They were caught fleeing when they realized the drugs had been seized.



The men will be sentenced on October 18.



