UMBCares brings holiday cheer to Madina Poly Clinic

A team of bankers is ordinarily not a regular sight in any health facility in Ghana. Therefore, many patrons of the Madina Poly Clinic might have wondered “why”, when a sharply dressed team from the Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) drove into the clinic’s compound here in Kekele, Madina; a popular, densely populated suburb of Accra.

Their curiosity was soon satisfied, however, pleasantly and positively as it became apparent that this team of bankers was on a mission to share a healthy dose of holiday cheer with the Polyclinic.



UMB, a leading Ghanaian indigenous Bank has a deep heritage of corporate social responsibility (CSR), dating from its inception in 1972. Currently packaged as the #UMBCares project, Staff and Management of the Bank raised resources to give back, especially to the communities in which they operate.



These activities range from volunteering to teaching financial literacy programmes or donating to the less fortunate in society. These donations typically prioritize healthcare and education, as well as other UN SDG goals for interventions.



Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the event, Mr. Philemon Okyere Danquah, acting Executive Director for Business of the Bank said “This donation has been spearheaded by our Corporate Banking team. A key part of our strategy has been to ensure that we give back to our society, and to the communities in which we operate.



In conjunction with our Madina and UPSA branches, the Corporate Banking team became aware of this all-important polyclinic, and the decision was taken to focus our traditional end-of-year CSR activity here. It is instructive to note that the donations we see here are largely from the personal contributions of staff of the bank under the #UMBCares programme.”

The Madina Polyclinic was established in 1974 and currently treats over Thirty-Six Thousand (36,000) patients every year. It is one of the largest polyclinics in Accra and currently caters to the health needs of citizens in Madina and its surrounding areas within the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.



In his remarks, the Administrator of the Facility, Mr. Peter Agagah said, “We are most grateful to UMB for this most timely donation. Our facility here is critically important, as we provide primary healthcare to a large number of citizens, who are not financially strong.



This includes many of the porters popularly known as the Kayayies and the hawkers in the Madina market and commercial area. This means we are often challenged in funding critical medical equipment and supplies. This donation will go a long way to alleviate a lot of hardship, especially for our large cohort of pregnant and newly delivered mothers.



In doing so UMB has shown that it is a truly Ghanaian Bank, that cares about the people of Ghana and is willing to invest in their well-being. Akpe! Truly #UMBCares and we are grateful.



According to Mr. Emmanuel Sackey-Incoom, Unit Head-Mining and Metals and coordinator of the #UMBCares programme, the donations included beds for adults and children, medical equipment consumables, and drugs of various kinds.

He said “The heartwarming aspect of this donation is that we reached out to several clients who willingly added several items to make this donation impactful. Generous donations came from M&G Pharmaceuticals, Letap Pharmaceuticals (Key players in the Health Delivery System), and Maranatha Oil Services Ltd (a Bulk Oil Distribution Institution).



We are grateful to our clients, and we are proud to enjoy such deep client partnerships that continue to deliver impact to the society at large.”



#UMBCares is an initiative by the Bank to galvanize staff, team members, and other advocates of the bank to support good causes in the community. Other #UMBCares activities throughout the year have included donations by the Adabraka branch to Mina’s Educational Complex, the Madina branch to Pantang Hospital, the Kasoa branch’s free medical screening for the inhabitants of Kasoa, the Abossey Okai branch soup kitchen feeding over 200 needy individuals and the medical screening and soup kitchen for “Kayayie” at the Techiman market by the Techiman Branch.



Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services. UMB opened its doors to customers on March 15, 1972, and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.



UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions. UMB currently has thirty-six (36) branches, three (3) UMB Centres for Businesses, 1 UMB PPP Incubator Centre, and a vast network of ATMs. UMB is also ISO 27001 and PCI DSS certified.