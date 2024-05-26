UN fears 670 people buried under Papua landslide

Helpers are trying to rescue people buried by the landslide

Source: BBC

A massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's Enga province has buried an estimated 670 people, according to the UN's International Organization for Migration.

The disaster struck early Friday, submerging over 150 houses and affecting nearly 4,000 residents, with many displaced due to previous tribal conflicts.



Rescuers face ongoing risks as the land continues to slide, and the exact death toll remains unknown.

Only six bodies have been recovered so far. Access to the area is difficult due to debris and tribal violence, though heavy machinery and aid convoys, secured by the military, are en route.



Australia has offered assistance.



