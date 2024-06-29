News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

UN report highlights Africa's growing role in global drug trafficking

NACOC Drug Abuse Africa Concern.png The infiltration of these drugs into local markets has exacerbated health challenges

Sat, 29 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cannabis, known locally as marijuana or weed, remains the most commonly sourced, trafficked, and used drug in Africa, according to the 2024 World Drug Report.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live