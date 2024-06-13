News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

UN report highlights record global debt, impact on developing economies

Debt New 908 The UN report is titled A World of Debt: A Growing Burden to Global Prosperity'

Thu, 13 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Global public debt soared to a record $97 trillion in 2023, with developing countries shouldering a third of this burden, according to a 2024 UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) report.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live