UN top court says Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal

The result could have consequences for Israel over its occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem

Source: BBC

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip, as illegal under international law.

The court's advisory opinion, while not legally binding, urges Israel to halt settlement activities, evacuate settlers, and end its occupation. It also calls for reparations to Palestinians.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the findings as false, asserting Israel's sovereignty. Palestinians welcomed the opinion as a significant victory for their rights.

The ICJ's conclusions may influence future UN resolutions and negotiations, although they are separate from ongoing genocide allegations against Israel by South Africa.



