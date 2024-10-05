News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

UN urges Ghanaians to unite against illegal mining

ProtestFACES 22 636x424 Abani also addressed ongoing protests against illegal mining

Sat, 5 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The United Nations has called on all Ghanaians to unite in the fight against illegal mining, known locally as "galamsey," which continues to have devastating effects on the country’s environment, economy, and social fabric.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live