UN urges Ghanaians to unite against illegal mining

The United Nations has called on all Ghanaians to unite in the fight against illegal mining, known locally as "galamsey," which continues to have devastating effects on the country’s environment, economy, and social fabric.

This appeal follows growing protests against the rampant illegal mining activities that have sparked widespread public concern and outrage.



In a statement issued by Charles Abani, the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana, the UN highlighted the far-reaching consequences of unregulated mining, not just in Ghana but across the entire West African region.



The statement described illegal mining as a threat to livelihoods, environmental sustainability, and public health, while also contributing to poverty and fueling illicit financial flows.



"Illegal and unregulated mining has devastating economic, social, and environmental consequences," the statement said, noting its impact on water sources and public peace.



Abani also addressed ongoing protests against illegal mining, calling on demonstrators to remain peaceful and law-abiding. He urged the Ghanaian police to maintain professionalism in managing public order while respecting human rights.



"We call on all protesters to maintain a peaceful and responsible approach, and on the police to uphold professionalism while protecting law and order," he said.

The UN further called for collective action, urging all sectors of Ghanaian society—government, political parties, traditional and religious leaders, civil society, and the private sector—to work together to tackle illegal mining.



"We call on all leaders in Ghana across all opinion spectrums to address this challenge. Ghana must succeed," Abani emphasized, underscoring the need for unity.



The statement also reaffirmed the UN's commitment to supporting sustainable initiatives under its #PactfortheFuture campaign, which focuses on environmental protection, climate action, and a sustainable future for coming generations.



"The UN in Ghana supports all actions aligned with the #PactfortheFuture to secure a peaceful, brighter future for people, the planet, and generations yet unborn," Abani concluded.



Read the statement below:







Read full article