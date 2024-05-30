UPSA Students warned against illegal migration

The campaign highlighted the risks of traveling abroad through unapproved routes

Final year development communications students at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) held an awareness campaign, "Migrating Right Africa," to educate peers about the dangers of illegal migration.

Development Communication Lecturer Mrs. Sandra Yeboah emphasized the alarming rise in illegal migration among Ghanaian youth and urged them to use legal channels.

DSI Richard Owusu-Brinfour of the Ghana Immigration Service identified economic challenges as a key driver but warned against the severe risks, including kidnapping and exploitation.



